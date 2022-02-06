Politics

Will abide by Rahul's decision: Sidhu on Punjab CM face

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 06, 2022, 11:48 am 3 min read

Ahead of Congress' chief ministerial face announcement in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said everyone would abide by the party leader Rahul Gandhi's decision. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu also extended his "warm welcome" to Gandhi and called him "leading light." He further said Gandhi would "give clarity to Punjab." "Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision," Sidhu added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement will reportedly be made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday during his Ludhiana visit.

Notably, Sidhu is one of the main contenders for the Congress' CM candidate.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has also made a strong case for himself to be declared the CM face.

Sidhu 'I joined politics to change things, not for position'

Speaking on the matter to India Today on Saturday, Sidhu said that he "joined politics to change things, not for a position." "The party high command's wish is my command," he added. Sidhu further said he would stay with the Congress party till his last breath, irrespective of whether he is made the chief ministerial face or not.

Information How would Congress choose the CM face?

Congress has been seeking responses from party leaders and workers through its Shakti app on the matter. It is also running a public survey through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls to allow people of the state to choose who they favor for the post.

Survey Channi is ahead of others in survey: Reports

According to reports, Channi is much ahead of others in the surveys conducted by the party. Meanwhile, Congress has also denied rumors of a rotational chief minister arrangement in Punjab. Gandhi will announce just one name as the CM candidate on Sunday, NDTV cited sources as saying. Notably, there were speculations that two CM candidates would be announced to accommodate both Channi and Sidhu.

Sidhu-Channi Party must choose someone honest, clean: Sidhu

Sidhu intensified the attack on Channi after the latter's nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand-mining case. On Friday, Sidhu targeted Channi, saying the party must choose someone "honest and with a clean track record." On Saturday, Sidhu asserted that CM face's character and morality would decide the fate of 60 MLA candidates.

Quote 'If you choose someone dishonest, people will vote for change'

"If you choose someone devoid of moral authority, devoid of ethics or someone who is dishonest and part of some corruption and mafia, then people will vote for change and bury you like a mooli (raddish)," Sidhu told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Punjab Punjab going to poll on February 20

The Punjab elections will be held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of the same will be held on March 10. Punjab is likely to witness a three-cornered electoral fight among the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Siromani Akali Dal. Both AAP and SAD have already announced Bhagwant Mann and Sukhbir Badal, respectively, as their CM candidates.