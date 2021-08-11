Dalit girl rape: Date set for hearing PIL against Rahul

Delhi HC said it will hear on September 27 the plea seeking registration of FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it will hear on September 27 the plea seeking registration of FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly revealing the identity of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in southwest Delhi, by publishing a photograph with her parents on Twitter. Here are more details.

Information

CJ Patel, Justice Singh refused to issue notice on PIL

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh refused to issue notice on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar at this stage and asked the parties to keep 1-2 pages of submissions ready on the next date.

Policy

The account has been locked, the tweet is unavailable: Poovayya

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, told the court that the tweet in question has been removed as it was found to be in violation of the platform's own policy. The account has been locked and the tweet is unavailable, Poovayya said. Counsel for Mhadlekar, advocate Gautam Jha, however, responded that he disputed Twitter's stand and urged the court to call for an affidavit.

Petition

Senior advocate RS Cheema appeared for Rahul Gandhi

If this is the attitude, we are not issuing notice, the court remarked as it proceeded to adjourn the hearing. Senior advocate RS Cheema appeared for Rahul Gandhi. In his petition, Mhadlekar, a social activist, said that by posting the photograph with the parents of the child victim, Gandhi violated the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Information

It's alleged that Gandhi was attempting to gain political mileage

Gandhi also violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which prohibits the disclosure of the identity of minor victims of sexual offenses, Mhadlekar added. It is alleged that Gandhi was attempting to take political mileage out of the unfortunate incident.

Other details

The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1

The plea also seeks initiation of appropriate legal action against Gandhi by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The minor Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1 even as her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered, and cremated by a crematorium priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.