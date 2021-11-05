'Will return as Punjab Congress chief when…' Sidhu withdraws resignation

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 10:56 pm

Sidhu said he will take charge only after the Punjab Advocate General (AG) is replaced.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday withdrew his resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. However, Sidhu said he will take charge only after the Advocate General (AG) is replaced. The 58-year-old had resigned about a month ago after differences with the party leadership over the controversial appointment of senior advocate APS Deol as the Punjab AG.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Sidhu was miffed over Deol's appointment as he had recently served as the counsel for former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini. Saini was facing a case involving sacrilege and police firing on protesters. Deol had secured a blanket bail for Saini in all four cases registered by the Punjab Police. Reportedly, Sidhu believed the move highlighted the state government's hypocrisy.

Details

Sidhu's attack on Punjab government

Sindhu told reporters that he will take charge the day Punjab's AG gets replaced. The AG and DGP are important positions to bring the Bargari sacrilege and drugs case to a logical conclusion, he said. He questioned the Charanjit Singh Channi government's intention to deliver justice in the sacrilege and drugs case. He said there had been no developments in the past 50 days.

Resignation

Sidhu resigned shortly after taking charge

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab PCC chief in July. By September, he resigned after the allocation of portfolios in CM Channi's state Cabinet. Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter that he can never compromise on Punjab's future. Notably, the resignation had also come after the resignation of Channi's predecessor, Amarinder Singh. Singh and Sidhu had been having a power tussle for months.

History

Sidhu's continued criticism of Channi

In October, Sidhu had written to the interim Congress President seeking justice in the sacrilege and drugs cases, sand mining, employment, agricultural issues, and the welfare of backward classes. Sidhu had remained critical of the Channi government even as reports said the state government was preparing to notify the appointment of a new AG. Deol had quit as the Punjab AG on Monday.