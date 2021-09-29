Journalist utters 'bl**dy' on TV while referring to Rahul Gandhi

Times Now anchor Navika Kumar used the word "bl**dy" on live television last night.

Navika Kumar, Group Editor and anchor for Times Now, is on the receiving end of criticism after using derogatory language in context of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. She used the term "bl**dy" while debating the political turmoil in Punjab on live television. The clip went viral, triggering sharp reactions from Congress leaders and supporters. Kumar has since issued an apology over the controversy.

Details

What did Kumar say on TV?

While discussing the political crisis in Punjab, Kumar appeared to slam Gandhi. "Want my vacation and I'll go for vacation. And the day he returns, bl**dy." She immediately apologized. "I'm sorry, sorry," she said, before continuing the debate. Punjab has been seeing a political crisis since months and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation is the latest flashpoint in the turmoil.

Twitter Post

Here is the controversial clip

Apology

Kumar issued an apology late last night

After facing backlash, Kumar issued an apology late last night. "The momentary lapse in the flow of conversation in using an unparliamentary word on air was in the context of describing the political situation in Punjab," she wrote on Twitter. She said she did not mean to target any individual. "It was unintentional...Sincere apologies for the lapse," her statement read.

Twitter Post

Criticism

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, others react to the controversy

Congress party leaders and supporters slammed the journalist, trending #KachraNavika (a Hindi term for trash). Mumbai Youth Congress said it would take out a protest at Times Now's office. "Navika Kumar has insulted our leader and we will not tolerate this!" its leader Zeeshan Siddique tweeted. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that media persons "should not forget their limits."

Quote

'Congress workers will not accept this'

"Listen up, Rahul Gandhi ji is presently the main leader of the Opposition. Congress workers will not accept the use of abusive language against him. Every media (house) which is performing the responsibility of the fourth pillar of democracy has full respect," Baghel said.