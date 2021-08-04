NCPCR seeks police report in Dalit girl's 'rape and murder'

The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by the crematorium priest

The apex child rights body NCPCR has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in southwest Delhi. The Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances, even as her parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest, according to police.

Information

Around 200 villagers gathered at the crematorium

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Purana Nangal village of Delhi Cantonment area. The victim, who lived near a crematorium, had gone there to fetch some water. Around 200 residents of the village gathered at the crematorium and informed the police.

Letter

NCPCR asked police not to disclose victim's identity

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, southwest Delhi. The letter said, "You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter ensuring that the victim's identity is not disclosed during the process of investigation. Furnish a detailed report of the case along with the following documents within 48 hours."

Information

Here are the documents sought by NCPCR

The details sought are age proof of the victim, true and legible copy of FIR, copy of autopsy report, action taken against the alleged accused named in the FIR, and copy of charge sheet.

Mayawati

BSP demands strict action against the culprits: Mayawati

Meanwhile, several political leaders including Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati demanded strict action against the culprits. "The brutal murder of a nine-year-old Dalit girl after the rape and then burning her body in Nagal village of Delhi Cantt is very sad and shameful. BSP demands strict action against the culprits and necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents," she tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi

I will stand with them until they get justice: Rahul

On Wednesday morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the victim's family. Speaking with reporters he said, "I spoke with the family, they want justice & nothing else. They're saying that justice is not being given to them & they should be helped. We will do that. I've said that I am standing with them. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice."

FIR

Police filed FIR; four people have been booked

Police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) and invoked several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), besides relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The 55-year-old priest and three crematorium employees have been booked. They have been identified as Salim, Laxmi Narayan, and Kuldeep.

Information

Unable to ascertain cause of death: Medical board

Notably, The Indian Express on Wednesday reported that a three-member medical board, which was formed to look into the cause of the Dalit girl's death has informed the police that they were unable to ascertain the cause of death.