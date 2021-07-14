DWCD issues show-cause notice to 49 officials for coming late

According to DWCD, if these officials fail to reply to the notice, strict action will be taken against them

Cracking the whip on latecomers, the Delhi Government's WCD department has issued a show-cause notice to its 49 officials for coming to the office late and asked them to submit their replies within three days. According to the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, if these officials fail to reply to the notice, strict action will be taken against them.

Notice

Erratic timings affecting efficiency of the department: Notice

Those issued the notice on July 13 include assistance directors, junior assistants, welfare officers, deputy directors, consultants, supervisors, and steno, among others. "It is being continuously seen since the past few days that many of our colleagues come very late than the scheduled office hours and leave before the end of office hours, this is affecting the efficiency of the department," the notice stated.

Department

Duty should be performed in a time-bound manner: Notice

"Such carelessness and negligence are not tolerable, this feeling should be within all of you that your duty is to be performed in a time-bound manner and with integrity. But it doesn't seem to be happening," the notice, issued in Hindi, further stated. It also stated that the department has been continuously working for the weaker sections of society.

Responsibility

DWCD is a sensitive department: Notice

The notice said that "the success story of the weaker sections of the society will remain incomplete if you and we remain seriously away from our responsibilities." "The Department of Women and Child Development is a sensitive department, which is ready to work for the welfare and care of the weak and vulnerable sections of the society," the notice said.

Instruction

Division in-charges instructed to maintain punctuality at work

"The department is constantly trying to do better in this direction and with the cooperation of all of you, we are also succeeding in this direction," the notice said. It also instructed the in-charges of all the divisions to ensure that they themselves and their subordinates arrive on time, complete the work and leave on time.