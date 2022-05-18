Politics

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 18, 2022, 05:48 pm 1 min read

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal resigned from his post on Wednesday citing 'personal reasons'. He was appointed the national capital's L-G in December 2016. "He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the President Ram Nath Kovind," the official told news agency PTI.

Illustrious career Baijal served in several eminent positions

Earlier, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was also the Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman and MD of Indian Airlines, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Development Commissioner of Goa, and Commissioner (Sales Tax and Excise) of Delhi.