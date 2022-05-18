Politics

Hardik Patel resigns from Congress amid Gujarat infighting

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 18, 2022, 10:59 am 1 min read

Hardik Patel resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Wednesday.

In a huge blow to to Congress, its Gujarat leader Hardik Patel has resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday amid speculations of infighting in the party's state unit. The Patidar leader was miffed with the state party leaders over his role ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year. He had not attended the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, either.

Resignation Patel shared his resignation letter on Twitter

"I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat." "I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in the future," Patel posted on Twitter, sharing his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Twitter Post Check out Patel's resignation letter

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022