BJP brutalizing minorities, glorifying killers of Gandhiji: Sonia

May 13, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a stinging attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her inaugural address to the party's three-day brainstorming session—Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir— being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. She accused the incumbent administration of instilling fear and divisiveness in the country. Gandhi claimed that PM Modi and his colleagues are glorifying the killers of Mahatma Gandhi,

Context Why does this story matter?

Gandhi's comment came in the aftermath of the Congress's defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls, in which the BJP gained heavily.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Sonia Gandhi was later chosen as interim president by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Address Sonia's barbs at BJP

"BJP is brutalizing minorities and glorifying Gandhiji's killers," Gandhi said in her address on the first day of the Chintan Shivir. She criticized PM Modi's slogan 'Maximum governance, minimum government and said the country has been pushed to a polarised state. "It is compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity," She added.

Sonia Gandhi Shivir an opportunity to introspect, examine external challenges: Gandhi

The Congress chief stated that the Chintan Shivir allows the party to examine various issues and introspect. She said the country is experiencing challenging times due to the policies of the BJP, RSS, and its affiliates. Gandhi stated that the conclave is an opportunity to reflect on the various tasks internal and external that will be assigned to the workers.

Details What are the focus areas?

According to India Today, the event is expected to focus on three primary areas: time-bound reform of the Congress party, preventing divisiveness, and preparing for approaching elections. While the deliberations will be held for two days, a proclamation will be documented on the third day. A draft of recommendations is expected to be discussed during the CWC meeting later.

Information Agenda to revive and strengthen the party

The group led by party president Sonia Gandhi will deliberate on the plan to strengthen the party and make structural changes, as per reports. It will come up with the Udaipur declaration to be implemented ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress insiders told India Today that the 'Chintan Shivir' will also try to resolve ideological, electoral, and managerial challenges.

Details Conclave to deliberate on challenges faced by the country

The conclave, according to the Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, would discuss issues such as the economic crisis, rising wealth disparity, rising prices of key commodities, and the alleged take over of the farming sector by corporations. China's "attack" on India's territorial integrity, the assault on Dalits, minorities' rights, and divisive Hindu-Muslim discourse will also be debated.

Important agenda Implementation of six crucial papers

Sonia had previously formed six committees, each with nine members, to draft papers on various problems. These papers are expected to be discussed in depth during the event. The main focus areas of these committees were politics, economy, agriculture, laborer, underprivileged, minorities and women, restructuring of the organization, and the upliftment of youth, especially in the education and employment sector.