Politics

Chintan Shivir: Congress approves 'one-family, one-ticket' rule, but with exceptions

Chintan Shivir: Congress approves 'one-family, one-ticket' rule, but with exceptions

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2022, 08:15 pm 3 min read

Congress also gave nod to organising padyatras (foot marches) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari over unemployment. (Photo credit: Twitter/@INCIndia)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, endorsed organizational reform measures on Sunday, including the implementation of the 'one-family, one-ticket' rule. The committee also accepted a proposal to ensure that people under the age of 50 are represented at all levels, including in the CWC, as well as a five-year term limit for individuals in positions at all levels.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress, through the Chintan Shivir, is contemplating reforms to bring its house in order and become a serious contender to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.

The Chintan Shivir comes after the Congress high command was unable to bring political strategist Prashant Kishor onboard to undertake changes.

The G-21 group of dissenting Congress leaders has also called for sweeping reforms.

Approval CWC approves one family, one-ticket rule with a rider

At a meeting presided over by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the CWC also accepted the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir proclamation. According to The Indian Express, the main decision taken was to implement the 'one family, one-ticket' rule. However, sons, daughters, and other relatives of the Congress leaders, who want to run for office should have served the party for at least five years.

Rejected Revival of Parliamentary Board rejected

Party insiders told The Indian Express that the CWC also approved a proposal to create a small internal political advisory council to assist the Congress president in making organizational and policy decisions. The CWC, on the other hand, rejected the proposal to revive the Parliamentary Board process. Instead, the Congress president will be assisted by a small committee of CWC members in making decisions.

Details Go ahead to special committees, national-level trainings

Similarly, the CWC has decided to set up a political affairs committee in all states and a special body for election management. It has also given a go-ahead to a national-level training institute to train leaders. As per reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies (RGIDS), run by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC, in Thiruvananthapuram will be the initial center for training.

Information Congress padyatras from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

The Congress also approved taking out padyatras (foot marches) across the country to raise the issue of unemployment and hold janta durbars (public meetings) to connect with the people. Party leader Rahul Gandhi along with other senior leaders are expected to participate in the year-long events. Called Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0, the initiative also came for discussion at the party's Chintan Shivir.