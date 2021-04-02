A passenger train carrying an estimated 350 people derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens more, the authorities said, marking the island's deadliest rail accident in decades. Around 72 people have been injured in the accident, according to Taiwan's Railway Police. Here are more details on this.

Details The accident occurred at 9:28 am on Friday

The eight-car train had been traveling from the Taipei area to the eastern coastal city of Taitung when the accident occurred at 9:28 am in a tunnel located north of Hualien, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung said. The train came off the rails causing several carriages to hit the walls of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency reported.

Details Train apparently collided with a construction vehicle

Taiwanese local media reported that the train apparently collided with a construction vehicle, leading to the derailment. In fact, a yellow trailer vehicle could be seen lying on its side next to the derailed train at the tunnel entrance in the videos that have surfaced from the accident spot. Photos circulating on social media also suggested the train suffered serious damage.

Investigation 60 people safely evacuated; train driver missing

The Taiwan Railways Administration said that it has launched an investigation. Meanwhile, local media reports said that the train driver has been missing. Around 60 people have been safely evacuated from the first three cars, according to the Central News Agency. Transportation Minister Lin informed that he has ordered officials to prepare a disaster response center to manage the situation.

Other details Heartbreaking incident, said the Taiwanese President

Reportedly, the Taroko Express is one of the fastest train services in Taiwan and typically travels at around 80 miles per hour. Today was the start of the annual "Tomb Sweeping" holiday, a time when Taiwan sees a surge in travel. Tsai Ing-wen, the President of Taiwan, called it a "heartbreaking incident" in a tweet this morning.

