Sri Lanka: Parliament convenes, new president election on July 20

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 16, 2022, 11:10 am 3 min read

Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the island nation's acting president on Friday.

Battling an acute economic crisis, Sri Lanka's Parliament convened for a session on Saturday to start the procedure of electing the island nation's next president. The house will be voting on July 20. This comes after Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and resign from the presidential post. On Friday, Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the island nation's acting president.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka has been witnessing a shortage of fuel and food alongside record inflation due to a financial crisis leaving the nation bankrupt.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the nation is struggling to pay its $51 billion foreign debt.

Mass civilian protests this week led to protesters storming the presidential palace and forcing Rajapaksa to flee the nation.

New President Parliament announces vacancy for president post

The Parliament convened for a 13-minute session and announced a vacancy for the president post on Saturday. The 225-member Parliament will be voting for a new president on Wednesday, who will serve until the end of Rajapaksa's current term in 2024. This is the first time in Sri Lanka's history that the president will be elected through in-house voting and not a mass mandate.

Caretaker Wickremesinghe to serve as acting president

On Friday, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the acting president of Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa's resignation was accepted officially. Political parties will also be proposing the name for Sri Lanka's new prime minister to the speaker on Saturday. The newly elected president will appoint the prime minister, which will have to be approved by the house.

Rajapaksas Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa barred from leaving: Court

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving Sri Lanka without permission till July 28. Their brother and former president Rajapaksa, who flew to Singapore on Thursday evening, submitted his resignation via e-mail to the speaker. After the presidential palace was stormed by protesters earlier this week, Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives.

Economy Vacuum in food, fuel, and essential services

Amid the ongoing political and economic turmoil, citizens continue to stand in queues for food and fuel. "We have been standing in line for fuel for over two days. I had it filled for [LKR] 10,000 which was enough for 2-3 days," said cricketer Chamika Karunaratne. A "fuel pass" has also been introduced by Sri Lanka to ensure a weekly fuel quota for motorists.