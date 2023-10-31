Israel eliminates Hamas commander behind October 7 aerial attacks

1/5

World 2 min read

Israel eliminates Hamas commander behind October 7 aerial attacks

By Prateek Talukdar 08:34 pm Oct 31, 202308:34 pm

The IDF said it killed Nisam Abu Ajina, the commander of Hamas's Beit Lahiya Battalion

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it killed Nisam Abu Ajina, the commander of Hamas's Beit Lahiya Battalion, in an overnight airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. It said the slain commander was responsible for the October 7 attack launched by Hamas on Kibbutz Erez and Netiv Ha'asara in Israel near the northern Gaza border. The IDF added he commanded Hamas's aerial forces and was involved in developing the drones and paragliders used for the attack.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Israeli forces have vowed to exterminate the Palestinian terror group Hamas and have been going after its leadership since the war broke out following Hamas's three-pronged October 7 attack through land, air, and sea. Ajina headed the aerial forces, while Ratib Abu Tzahiban, who commanded the Gaza City Brigade's Hamas Naval Forces, was killed by Israeli fighter jets last week. Israel also killed Asem Abu Rakaba, the head of Hamas's Aerial Array, who oversaw the group's aerial detection and defense.

3/5

IDF shares video of airstrike

4/5

Several Hamas commanders killed last week

The IDF carried out the airstrike against Ajina based on intelligence collected by the Shin Bet or the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and Military Intelligence Directorate. Ajina's elimination is seen as a significant setback to Hamas's attempts to interfere with the IDF's ground operations in the besieged enclave. The IDF on Thursday said it eliminated four Hamas commanders, including Shadi Baroud, the deputy leader of the group's intelligence unit. The IDF called Boroud the mastermind of the October 7 attack.

5/5

Hamas leader's house bombed in West Bank

Moreover, Israel on Tuesday said it bombed the house of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas's political bureau, in the West Bank. It posted a video on social media showing al-Arouri's house completely demolished in Arura, near Ramallah. However, he is believed to be in exile in Lebanon. His family also wasn't present in the house during the attack. Israeli forces said they captured his house around 10 days ago and were using it as an intelligence center.