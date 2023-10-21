Canada: Justin Trudeau jeered in mosque over Israel-Hamas conflict

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:24 pm Oct 21, 202301:24 pm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced an unfriendly crowd at a mosque in Toronto, Canada, on Friday over his response to the Israel-Hamas war, The Toronto Sun reported. Trudeau reportedly acknowledged the conflict's various viewpoints and shared worries among his Liberal MPs, as they backed demands by Muslim groups for Canada to press for a ceasefire in the region. Canadian Jews separately asked Trudeau to withdraw his remarks about the Gaza hospital attack, which allegedly lent credence to Hamas's claim.

Why does this story matter?

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. The war has captured the world's attention and strongly divided opinions. Israeli leaders are aware that as the death toll in Gaza rises, so does international pressure. The battle for international opinion could be a crucial determinant of future events. On Wednesday, United States (US) President Joe Biden paid a solidarity visit to Israel. Notably, nearly 5,000 people have been killed since the war started.

Trudeau faced protestors demanding Canada push for ceasefire in Gaza

Trudeau visited a mosque in Etobicoke as a "show of solidarity" for Muslims affected by the Middle East events. A video shared on X revealed some people inside the mosque chanting "shame" and encouraging a facilitator not to allow him to speak. Another video shows Trudeau discussing efforts to safeguard civilians in Gaza and the significance of respecting neighbors during difficult times. As Trudeau exited the mosque, some protesters gathered outside, urging him to advocate for a ceasefire.

Pressure on Trudeau to clarify stance on Gaza hospital attack

The pressure is reportedly mounting on Trudeau to clarify his stance on who was responsible for Tuesday's deadly strike at a hospital in Gaza. Officials from Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory attributed the attack to an Israeli airstrike, which Israel's military denied. The White House stated that a US intelligence assessment found Israel was not responsible. B'nai Brith Canada, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs have all reportedly requested Trudeau to clarify his position.

MPs send letter to prime minister demanding ceasefire

On the other hand, Salma Zahid, a Toronto-area Liberal MP and chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with 33 MPs, wrote to Trudeau, demanding specific actions. Signed by 23 backbench Liberal MPs, eight New Democratic Party (NDP) MPs, and both Green Party MPs, the letter calls for Canada to support an immediate ceasefire, assist in establishing a humanitarian corridor, and uphold international law. The letter also stressed that Canada must push for civilians to be spared and protected.

Canada's commitment to two-state solution

Meanwhile, Trudeau highlighted Canada's "dedication" to a "two-state solution" in the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict. "Canada remains firm and steadfast in our commitment to a two-state solution. The world and the region need a peaceful, safe, prosperous, viable Palestinian state alongside a peaceful, prosperous, democratic, safe Israeli state — Israel," he said. Ottawa has consistently advocated for negotiations that would result in a sovereign Palestinian state coexisting with Israel, using the borders that were in place in 1967 before a war.

What is two-state solution

The two-state solution proposes that the most practical solution to the Palestinian-Israeli issue is to partition Palestine into two states: one Jewish and one Palestinian Arab. One of the numerous reasons why a solution cannot be reached is the matter of borders. Israel has erected barriers along and within the West Bank and built settlements there. This complicates the establishment of the territory as part of an independent Palestine. Both parties also claim Jerusalem as their capital.