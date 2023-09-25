Canada's defense minister calls India ties 'important' amid Nijjar row

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 25, 2023 | 10:26 am 3 min read

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair called the relationship with India important despite escalating tensions between both nations

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair has called the relationship with India "important" despite escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Ottawa actively seeks deeper trade, defense, and immigration relations with India, but he said it also has the responsibility to defend its law and citizens. Blair's statement came in a Sunday interview with The West Block on Global News, which also focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began.

Why does this story matter?

The bilateral tensions stem from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's startling allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India has rejected these allegations calling it "politically motivated," and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Canada's expulsion of a senior Indian envoy. Trudeau has requested the Indian government's cooperation in the probe regarding Nijjar's killing.

Canada seeks deeper partnership with India

Blair said Canada is committed to pursuing partnerships such as the Indo-Pacific strategies, suggesting that India is a "critical counterweight to China." He said, "We understand that this can be, and has proven to be, a challenging issue with respect to our relationship with India." He added if the allegations are proven true, there is a significant concern that "Canada will have with respect to the violation of our sovereignty in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil."

Indian-origin Canadian MP raises safety concerns of Hindu Canadians

Meanwhile, the ruling Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya has expressed concern for the safety of Hindu Canadians after threats issued by Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who warned them to go back to India. The Indian-origin Canadian MP has repeatedly raised the issue of threats to Hindu Canadians and urged the community to stay calm and vigilant. He also held his own party-led government responsible for the inaction against Khalistan extremists.

India suspends visa services, urges diplomatic downsizing

Last week, in response to the escalating tensions, India suspended visa services for Canadians and asked Ottawa to crack down on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil. It has also asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in India, arguing that there should be parity in strength and rank equivalence in the mutual diplomatic presence. The size of Canadian diplomatic staff in India is currently larger than what New Delhi has in Canada, per reports.

Canadian parliament gives WWII Nazi standing ovation

Separately, the Global News interviewer said that while Canada received a "cold shoulder" from India, it found a "warm embrace" with Zelenskyy and underlined Canada's promises to Ukraine. During Zelenskyy's visit, the Canadian parliament gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka (98) for "fighting against the Russians in World War II." He fought for the 14th division of the Waffen SS, a paramilitary organization under Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

India-Canada discord not suitable for West

To note, the ongoing discord between India and Canada is also affected by geopolitical equations. The Western nations support Ukraine against Russia, which has strong diplomatic ties with India. But the West has been trying to deepen its friendship with India to counter China as well as break it away from Russia. However, the turbulence between India and Canada doesn't suit the West as it can wash out its diplomatic efforts and push India away from the West.

