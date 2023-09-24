India-Canada diplomatic row: US might choose to sidestep, says report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 24, 2023 | 01:27 pm 3 min read

Joe Biden administration will likely to stay out of India-Canada diplomatic row

The United States (US) administration led by President Joe Biden is likely to steer clear of the ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's June killing. An expert told BNN Bloomberg that the US will stay away from the row as it aims to maintain the progress in relations with India, particularly as it seeks to outcompete China. The dispute has led to strained India-Canada relations, with both countries expelling each other's diplomats.

Why does this story matter?

The US might reportedly maintain a neutral stance in the India-Canada dispute amid an uncomfortable dilemma, given that it is an ally of Canada and India as well. Earlier, however, the US expressed support for Canada's inquiry into Nijjar's killing while also reaffirming American ties with India. "I can just tell you that our relationship with India remains vitally important," said John Kirby, a spokesperson for President Biden's National Security Council.

Biden administration to stay out of India-Canada diplomatic dispute: Expert

Charles Myers, a longtime donor to the Democratic Party who also raised funds for Biden, told BNN Bloomberg the Biden administration will likely stay out of the India-Canada diplomatic dispute as much as possible. "We're (the US) doing everything we can to engage with India to try to help outcompete China, and I don't think the United States is going to get too involved (in the dispute)," added Myers, the founder of political strategy firm Signum Global Advisors.

Allies refrain from retaliatory measures against India

Despite Canada's calls for action, the US and other allies have not taken retaliatory measures against India in the ongoing diplomatic dispute. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged India to work with Canada in its investigation into Nijjar's killing but has not taken further action. "We want to see accountability. And it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result," he told the media on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Trudeau accuses India of Nijjar's murder

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Colombia, on June 18. Trudeau claimed there was "credible" evidence linking India to the murder of Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh nation split from India. The Indian government denied involvement, labeling Nijjar a terrorist. Canada and India suspended a senior envoy each; India also suspended visa applications for Canadians.

Will diplomatic row strain India's ties with West

While the Biden administration is expected to stay out of the dispute, the tensions between India and Canada could probably strain India's relationship with other Western countries. "For Prime Minister Trudeau to even make these allegations public, he has to have very good intel and evidence, given how serious the allegation is," noted Myers. "If true, it is an example of state-sponsored terrorism on Canadian soil," he added.

