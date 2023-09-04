Biden 'disappointed' by Xi's reported G20 Summit absence

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 04, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

Joe Biden expressed disappointment over Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to attend the G20 Summit

United States (US) President Joe Biden has expressed disappointment over Chinese President Xi Jinping's reported decision not to attend the G20 Summit scheduled in New Delhi later this week. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the summit in Xi's place, reported Reuters. Biden said, "I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him." Notably, they will have a chance to meet at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference to be held in San Francisco in November.

Why does this story matter?

China and the US have been embroiled in a tug-of-war over geopolitical dominance, with bilateral ties deteriorating further in the past year. Their disagreements range from Taiwan, Biden's ban on semiconductor exports, China's alleged surveillance from Cuba, and alleged Chinese spy balloons entering the US. Meanwhile, India and China have also been at loggerheads over India-China border issues. Reports of Xi planning to skip the G20 Summit came after India opposed China's newly launched map laying claim to Indian territories.

Biden's Asia trip seeks stronger regional bonds

Biden will visit India from Thursday to Sunday (September 7-10) for the G20 Summit, followed by a visit to Vietnam as his administration aims to boost the US's relations in Asia. Biden has also expressed his hope for closer relations with India and Vietnam, stating both countries were looking forward to the same, too. Reports said Xi's decision not to attend the G20 Summit in Delhi is likely to further strengthen Biden's resolve to improve US ties in the region.

US officials visited China to mend ties

Several high-level Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, have visited China in recent months, aiming to improve ties. The US hoped the G20 Summit in India could be the next step in thawing relations with China. However, at the BRICS Summit last month, Xi denounced the West's "hegemony" and called for creating an alternative to the US-led world order, BBC reported.

