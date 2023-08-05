Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan, China: ReportsIndia
August 05, 2023 | 09:55 pm 1 min read
Strong earthquake tremors were reportedly felt by residents in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday night. The quake struck Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, China, and Uzbekistan as well, said reports. According to ANI, the estimated intensity of the temblor was measured to be magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale, and the epicenter was in Afghanistan.