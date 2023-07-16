Delhi: More rain forecasted today, Yamuna remains over 'danger' mark

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 16, 2023 | 10:29 am 3 min read

To add to the current flood woes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rains and thundershowers on Sunday. According to the weather department, Delhiites are set to witness generally cloudy skies on Sunday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital received 153mm of rainfall in 24 hours on July 8-9, the highest in 41 years. Due to the substantial downpours in Northwest India and North India, the water levels of most major rivers in these parts rose substantially. Furthermore, Haryana releasing nearly one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River forced the Delhi government to issue a flood alert.

On the other hand, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was recorded at 206.02 meters at 8:00am on Sunday, which is below its record-breaking high of 208.66 meters from last week. However, Yamuna continues to flow well above the "danger" mark of 205.33 meters. Reportedly, the water level is likely to go below the "danger" mark in the coming hours.

Heavy rain pounded Delhi again on Saturday evening and hampered the efforts of the authorities to drain out the floodwaters from several parts of the city. Long traffic snarls and waterlogging were also witnessed at numerous parts of the national capital on Sunday morning as areas near Ring Road and Rajghat, among others, remained submerged underwater.

PM Modi took stock of situation in Delhi: L-G Saxena

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to take stock of the situation in the national capital after returning from two foreign visits. "Narendra Modi ji called up as soon as he reached home and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made," Saxena tweeted.

Yamuna Barrage gates to be opened for floodwater drainage: Kejriwal

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head Arvind Kejriwal also assured that efforts were underway to open all five Yamuna Barrage gates to help floodwater drainage. "The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," the CM stated.

Moreover, rescue operations are underway as authorities try to evacuate both animals and residents from flooded areas of Delhi. More than 4,500 traffic personnel have been deployed in the capital to manage congestion in areas that are waterlogged. Other than those carrying essential commodities, heavy goods vehicles have been banned from entering the national capital as well.

