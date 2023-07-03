India

Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, police probe underway: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 03, 2023 | 09:29 am 1 min read

A drone was reportedly spotted on Monday over the Delhi residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is a no-fly zone. According to reports, the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the PM, contacted the Delhi Police at approximately 5:30am on Monday. Police sources revealed that a probe is underway, as per the news agency ANI.

