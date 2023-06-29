Politics

BJP holds late-night meeting to strategize 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lok Sabha polls: BJP holds late-night meeting at Modi's residence

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reportedly held a late-night meeting on Wednesday at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chalk out a plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. Along with BJP President J P Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah, numerous other key saffron brigade members also participated in the five-hour-long discussion.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections nearing, political tensions are reportedly rising within the BJP. Last week, 16 opposition parties came together in Patna and vowed to fight the BJP in the 2024 elections to unseat the Narendra Modi government. After facing a landslide defeat in Karnataka, the party is now looking to win Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Details on BJP's late-night meeting

According to the news outlet NDTV, the late-night meeting took place amid several speculations over changes in the government and organizations, including at the state level. While there is no official word on the meeting, it comes right after Nadda, Shah, and BJP General Secretary B L Santhosh's marathon deliberations over political and organizational issues.

Modi-led BJP's UCC weapon for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi, who recently came back from his first state visit to the United States (US) and Egypt, announced the government's willingness to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nationwide during an earlier address to party workers. It's worth noting that the UCC proposal has long been a part of the saffron brigade's electoral manifestos.

One home can't have separate laws: Modi on UCC

During his address to BJP workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, "Today, people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)?" "The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Modi criticizes opposition for obstructing UCC

Modi also stated that most Muslim families are lagging in employment and education and are forced to live tough lives as opposition parties obstructed the UCC and played appeasement politics. Furthermore, he criticized the opposition parties' recent meeting in Bihar's Patna and stated, "People and parties who used to abuse each other are now falling on each other's feet; this reflects their helplessness."

