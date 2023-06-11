Politics

Delhi: Back in Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal attacks Centre's 'dictatorial' ordinance

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 11, 2023 | 04:16 pm 3 min read

Kejriwal slammed PM Modi for Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's arrests

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday returned to the Ramlila Maidan—the birthplace of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—to protest against the central government's controversial ordinance on the issue of services. Addressing the "mega rally," Kejriwal said the "dictatorial ordinance" was an insult to the people of the national capital. "The ordinance says that there will be no democracy in Delhi," the AAP supremo claimed.

Why does this story matter?

The Supreme Court on May 11 ruled that the authority to transfer Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the national capital lay with the Kejriwal-led Delhi government and not with the Centre-appointed lieutenant governor. In response, the Centre issued an ordinance on May 19 through the president that effectively negated this ruling. The ordinance reportedly seeks to put bureaucrats above the chief minister.

People can vote, but Centre will run Delhi: Kejriwal

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Kejriwal said, "There will be a dictatorship in Delhi, and the LG (lieutenant governor) is supreme. People can vote for whoever they want, but the Centre will run Delhi." "I have been traveling across India and want to assure Delhi citizens they are not alone. The 140 crore people of India are with them."

Centre to bring similar ordinances in other states, claims Kejriwal

Warning other states of similar ordinances, Kejriwal said that Delhi was the "first city to be attacked." "Don't think that this is happening only to Delhi. They (BJP) are planning to bring similar ordinances for the rest of India as well. An ordinance like Delhi is like the declaration of dictatorship. It will be brought in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh," he claimed.

We have 100 Sisodias, 100 Jains: AAP chief

The AAP chief also talked about party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain's arrests. "[Narendra Modi] decided he will not let me work. He arrested Manish Sisodia. He thought work on education would stop... He jailed Satyendar Jain, he thought mohalla clinics and hospitals will stop functioning." "But we have 100 Sisodias and 100 Jains. They will continue the good work," he said.

Constitution is being joked around with: Kapil Sibal

Notably, the mega rally marked Kejriwal's first major public show of strength in Delhi. It was attended by top AAP leaders, former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and around one lakh people. Referring to the Centre's ordinance, Sibal, during the rally, said, "What kind of a joke is being played in this country? The Constitution is being joked around with."

