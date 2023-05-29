India

PM Modi virtually flags off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 29, 2023, 02:03 pm 1 min read

Northeast gets its first Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually flagged off Northeast India's first Vande Bharat Express train with an aim to enhance connectivity and tourism in the area. "This Vande Bharat Express will make the life of the people living here easier, and this will also give a boost to the tourism sector of the state," the prime minister said.

Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in under six hours

This new train will save approximately an hour of travel time between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati when compared to the present quickest train connecting the two locations. As per reports, this new Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in five and a half hours, while the current quickest train takes six and a half hours.