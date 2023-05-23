World

In a first, Indian-origin Sameer Pandey becomes Sydney's Lord Mayor

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 23, 2023

Pandey is Sydney's first Lord Mayor of Indian origin

Indian-origin councilor Sameer Pandey has been elected as the new Lord Mayor by the City of Parramatta Council in Sydney, Australia, on Monday (local time). His election to the position coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Notably, Pandey is the city's first Lord Mayor of Indian origin.

Check out City of Parramatta Council's official statement

Pandey is small business owner with background in IT

According to an official statement, Pandey was first elected to the council in 2017. In 2022, he became the city's first Deputy Lord Mayor from the Indian subcontinent. The statement further said councilor Donna Davis stepped down from the role following her election as the State Member for Parramatta. Reportedly, Pandey is a small business owner with a background in information technology (IT).