Karnataka: How PM Modi responded to Kharge's 'poisonous snake' remark

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 29, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

Congress abused me 91 times: Modi on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' comment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday for his alleged "poisonous snake" remark against him. Speaking at a public gathering at Humnabad in poll-bound Karnataka's Bidar, Modi acknowledged the recent controversy over Kharge's comments against him. He claimed that the grand old party had abused him "91 times" so far, and ultimately it got demolished every time.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the Congress president allegedly compared the prime minister to a poisonous snake while addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi ahead of the upcoming polls in the state.

In a verbal attack on Modi, the Congress leader reportedly remarked, "PM Modi is like a poisonous snake."

"You might think whether it's poison or not. But if you lick it, you're dead," he added.

Every time Congress abuses me, it gets demolished: Modi

Hitting out at the grand old party on Saturday, Modi reportedly said, "Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuses me, it gets demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times." "Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka," the news agency ANI quoted the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as saying.

Congress abused Savarkar, Ambedkar too, says PM

The prime minister went on to claim that the Congress has abused Hindutva ideologues Veer Savarkar and BR Ambedkar, too, as it hates anyone who speaks against their corruption and in support of the citizens. "Congress had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar. We see them abusing Veer Savarkar. Congress hates those who speak about the common man, who speak against their corruption," alleged Modi.

Video of Modi's address in Humnabad

Reactions to Kharge's 'snake' remark against Modi

The "poisonous snake" remark against Modi by the Congress president sparked a massive political row, with the BJP demanding an apology from Kharge. Earlier, BJP leader and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur claimed Kharge's comment was worse than the "merchant of death" comment by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal called Gandhi a vishkanya (a venomous maiden) on Friday.

Details on Modi's Karnataka visit

On Saturday morning, Modi arrived in Bidar district's Humnabad to address his first public gathering of the day. This marked the prime minister's ninth visit to the state since February, where Assembly elections are set to take place on May 10 for 224 Assembly seats. Moreover, Modi was also scheduled to fly to Bengaluru on Saturday evening to take part in a roadshow.