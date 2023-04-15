India

Delhi: BJP leader Surendra Matiala shot dead in office

Delhi: BJP leader Surendra Matiala shot dead in office

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 15, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

BJP leader Surendra Matiala contested the civic polls in 2017 (Representational image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surendra Matiala was shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka on Friday evening, reported NDTV. According to the police, the 60-year-old, who contested the Delhi civic polls in 2017, was in his office when he was gunned down by unidentified motorbike-borne attackers. Reportedly, the accused fired nearly five rounds at him and fled the spot immediately with an associate.

Matiala's family did not name any suspect

The preliminary investigation revealed that while there were three suspects, two of them entered Matiala's office and beat him up before shooting at him. The other suspect was allegedly waiting on a motorcycle outside the politician's office. The police believe there could be a personal vendetta behind Matiala's killing. However, his family said he did not have enmity with anyone.