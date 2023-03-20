India

Delhi: Farmers begin agitation; MSP, withdrawal of cases among demands

Delhi: Farmers begin agitation; MSP, withdrawal of cases among demands

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 20, 2023, 04:48 pm 3 min read

Farmers have began agitation in Delhi to press for their pending demands

Delhi will likely witness a fresh wave of farmers' protests as thousands are expected to arrive at the national capital to participate in the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Ramlila Maidan. The event has been organized to press for their pending demands, including a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have beefed up security and issued a traffic advisory.

Why does this story matter?

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a conglomerate of farmer groups, organized the program two years after leading a year-long agitation against the Centre's now-repealed agriculture laws in 2021.

The agitation ended in December 2021 after the Centre assured to address their outstanding demands, including the case withdrawal of farmers and a legal guarantee for MSP. They, however, claimed that the demands had not been satisfied.

Thousands expected to attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan

Addressing a press conference, SKM leader Darshan Pal said that the Centre must fulfill the commitments it made to farmers in writing on December 9, 2021, as well as take steps to alleviate the farmers' ever-increasing dilemma. He stated that thousands of farmers from around the country are expected to attend the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' on Monday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

What do the farmers demand?

Per reports, the farmers' demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, the removal of cases against them during the 2021 protest, and loan waivers. Other demands include a ban on foreign investment in agriculture, 300 units of free power for pumping sets, a monthly pension of Rs. 5,000 for every farmer, and the implementation of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013.

Delhi Police beefs up security, 2,000 police personnel deployed

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has deployed nearly 2,000 security officers at Ramlila Maidan. The police stated on Sunday that elaborate security procedures have been put in place to guarantee that the event runs properly. Additional police personnel has been deployed to monitor the crowds and guarantee that no "unauthorized person" gets entry and disrupts law and order.

Delhi Police's traffic advisory ahead of farmers' rally

Traffic Advisory



In view of Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha's rally at Ramlila Ground, Kamla Market tomorrow ie. on March 20, 2023, commuters and motorists are advised to avoid roads around Ramlila Ground specially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk. pic.twitter.com/hb4o9y9vzx — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 19, 2023

Farmers staged protest at Janta Mantar last week

Last week, the farmers protested against the Centre at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, at the start of the second leg of Parliament's budget session on March 13. They also took part in a procession from the Gurudwara Shri Bangla Sahib. They were protesting against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches at the properties of farmer leaders and the non-implementation of loan waivers and MSP.