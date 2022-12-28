Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ex-Bihar DGP 'exposes' Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ex-Bihar DGP 'exposes' Mumbai Police

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 28, 2022, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Former Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey, has reportedly accused Mumbai Police of unethical behavior toward Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput case

After a staffer of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital's mortuary unit claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide, a former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) has claimed that Mumbai Police did not allow Bihar cops to investigate the matter. While talking to ANI, he also showed confidence in the present Maharashtra government to bring out the truth about Rajput's death.

Truth may come out because of the new Maharashtra government

The former DGP, in conversation with ANI, said that he is hopeful that the truth (regarding Rajput's death) might be out because of the now Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government. "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the entire situation," said Gupteshwar Pandey.

Mumbai Police was unethical toward Bihar cops, alleged Pandey

Pandey, who served as the DGP before he turned into a religious preacher, was in charge of the team probing Rajput's death. "Mumbai Police's behavior toward a team of officers sent from Bihar was unethical and it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent who was kept under house arrest," he further alleged.

The fresh claims in Rajput's death

Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary unit staffer at Cooper Hospital, reportedly claimed to have seen several fractures on Rajput's body. He reportedly claimed that it was murder and not suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His death case has been probed by three agencies - Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shekhar Suman reacts to mortuary staffer's claims

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman, who was among those at the forefront of seeking justice for Rajput's death, reacted to claims made by the mortuary unit's staffer. Taking to Twitter, Suman wrote: "In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately." He added that Rajput's case needed closure."

See his tweet

In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide,we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations https://t.co/uglm6qLNyA's a definite lead that wd lead to unravelling of the conspiracy.SSR case needs a closure.And Justice.#SSRCaseTruth — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 27, 2022

Rajput's sister asks CBI to look into the matter

Rajput's elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram requesting the CBI to look into the claims of the hospital staffer. "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth," she wrote.

Read her full post

A post shared by on