Mumbai Police gets hoax call about threat at Mumbai airport

The unidentified caller claimed a threat to the lives of 19 people at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A hoax call caused panic at the Mumbai airport Tuesday by claiming an imminent threat to the lives of employees working at the airport. According to the hoax call, received by the Mumbai Police's traffic control room Tuesday afternoon, the lives of 19 people at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were in danger. A case has been lodged in the matter.

Caller traced to Lucknow, said police

The hoax caller is said to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying. The city police is reportedly working with officials in Lucknow to nab the accused. A complaint has been filed under sections 505(1)(b), 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahar police station. The police said the accused will be brought to Mumbai soon.

Crime branch, ATS, bomb squad all had rushed to airport

A police official from the Sahar police station told The Indian Express, "The caller did not mention whether the threat was to the domestic or the international wing." Thus, the Crime Branch, the Anti-Terror Squad, the bomb squad, and the Quick Response Team had rushed to the airport. Central Industrial Security Force personnel had also been pressed into service, but nothing suspicious was found.

2 people detained for hoax threat last month

Notably, this is not the first time the Mumbai Police received such a hoax threat call. Last month, the Crime Intelligence Unit had detained two persons in connection with a hoax bomb scare at four locations in Mumbai. The caller had reportedly threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow. The call had later turned out to be a fraud.