The fabricated reports that Adhyayan Suman died by suicide have invited the actor's ire. The 33-year-old star said whatever happened was shameful and also revealed that his mother was scared upon hearing the news, more so because he couldn't answer her calls at the time. His father, actor Shekhar Suman, also reacted similarly, adding that his family "died a thousand deaths."

Quote Who is talking to you if I died, he asked

Suman Jr. spoke to media personnel on Monday and addressed the insensitive reportage. "Bhai, agar maine suicide kar liya, to ye mera bhoot khada aapse baat kar raha hai shayad. Bhai ye bahut sharmnaak baat hai. (If I died by suicide, who is talking to you? My ghost? This is shameful)," he said. He was in Delhi at the time.

He was inundated with calls, his mom was shocked

"I was in a meeting when people started calling me. People were nervous as I could not pick calls. Even when my mom called. She was obviously in shock and could not believe the reports," he added.

Details I am happy in my life, working hard: Suman Jr.

Expressing disbelief, he asked why would anyone report such a thing. "This is so wrong! To hear that your child has died by suicide! Why would you write such things about me? I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to commit suicide, (sic)" he said. He also released a video on Instagram thanking well-wishers for their love.

Instagram Post 'I'm alive guys!'

Instagram post A post shared by adhyayansuman on February 23, 2021 at 5:34 pm IST

Information Earlier, Suman Sr. had bashed the news portal

Suman Sr., who unfortunately lost his son Aayush to a heart ailment, was equally furious. "My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide. Adhyayan was in Delhi, (sic)" he had tweeted on Sunday. "The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest, (sic)" the 58-year-old had posted.

Twitter Post 'The piece of news devastated me'

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

Statement Now, he wants the media house to reveal its source