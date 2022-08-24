India

Bihar: CBI raids 2 RJD leaders ahead of floor test

Bihar: CBI raids 2 RJD leaders ahead of floor test

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 24, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

CBI teams raided RJD MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Sunil Singh, a Bihar MLC, ahead of the Bihar assembly's floor test on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the houses of two key leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday morning in relation to the "land-for-jobs" case, which alleges violations during Lalu Yadav's term as Railway Minister in the UPA-I government. CBI teams raided RJD MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Sunil Singh, Bihar MLC, ahead of the Bihar assembly's floor test on Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI raids took place on the day when the Nitish Kumar-led government, backed by the RJD, faces a test of majority in the Assembly, just two weeks after the Janata Dal (United) split from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over several issues and joined hands with the RJD and other parties.

Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav took their oaths of office on August 10.

Statement Official statement over the development

"This is being done intentionally. There is no meaning. They are doing it hoping that our MLAs will join them out of fear," Sunil Singh reportedly stated. RJD spokeswoman tweeted on Tuesday night that the CBI along with other central agencies are planning to conduct raids since the BJP at the Centre is "furious" after losing power in Bihar.

ED ED also conducted raids at the same time

"Furious BJP allies CBI, ED, IT are preparing for raid in Bihar very soon. The gathering has started in Patna. Tomorrow is an important day," the RJD leader's late night tweet read. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches in numerous places in Bihar and Jharkhand on Wednesday morning in connection with an illicit mining and extortion investigation.

CBI case What is the case all about?

In May, Lalu and many members of his family were indicted in a corruption case alleging anomalies in the 2004-2009 hiring processes for railway jobs. According to the CBI, the Yadav family received land and properties in exchange for railway jobs. The RJD then stated that multiple raids had been performed in relation to the "so-called railway scam," but nothing had been discovered.

Defense Raids are taking place after Bhola Yadav's questioning: CBI

"Lalu ji was railway minister from 2004 to 2009. If the CBI needs to conduct raids 13 years later, then you can understand what a nasty agency it is. The Lalu family will not bow and get scared," the RJD earlier reportedly tweeted. The CBI arrested Lalu Yadav's aide Bhola Yadav in June, following which the current raids are reportedly taking place.