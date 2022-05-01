India

Bihar: Woman accused of extramarital affair tied to pole, thrashed

Bihar: Woman accused of extramarital affair tied to pole, thrashed

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 01, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Victim's husband Deepak and his family reportedly tied the woman to a pole and beat her up.

In a horrific incident, a woman in Bihar's Rohtas district was on Friday tied to an electric pole and savagely beaten up, the police said on Sunday. According to the authorities, the woman was accused by her husband of having an extramarital affair with another man. Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in the case and police are investigating the incident.

Case What did police say about the incident?

According to officials, the woman's husband, Deepak Ram, had initially approached the police to sort the matter with his wife. Following this, the couple was summoned to the police station and counseled before sending them back to their village, Singhpur. However, cops later reportedly came to know that Deepak and his family tied the woman to a pole outside their residence and thrashed her.

Accusation Woman was accused of having extramarital affair

Reports said the woman was suspected of having an extramarital affair with another man from the same village. When her husband and in-laws came to know about it, they apparently got furious. They first sought police intervention, but later took matters into their own hands and beat her up mercilessly, injuring the woman. No information is currently available about her condition.

Police action 5 persons, including victim's husband, arrested

The Superintendent of Police of Rohtas, Ashish Bharti, said that upon receiving the information, a police team went to the spot and rescued the woman. The police have so far arrested five persons in the case, including the victim's husband Deepak, his father Shivpujan Ram, and three other family members. They are all accused of committing the gruesome crime.

Data Cases of crime against women dip in Bihar: NCRB

Last year, a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said Bihar witnessed a fall in cases of crime against women. It stated such cases registered a 17.3% fall in 2020 compared to 2019. However, there was a 10.4% increase in rape incidents, while 87% more cases of assault on women with an intent to outrage modesty took place in 2020.