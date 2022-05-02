Politics

Prashant Kishor's latest tweet hints at new start: Details here

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 02, 2022

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Barely a week after declining the Congress's offer to join the party, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday tweeted it was "time to go to the Real Masters." The cryptic tweet also hinted he might be preparing to start a new stint in Bihar. As expected, his post raised speculations about his next move as he completed 10 years of helping "shape pro-people policy."

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, Kishor previously worked with Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.

He also began his political stint in 2018 when he joined JD(U) in his home state. However, he was expelled from the party in January 2020.

Now, it is being speculated if Kishor would join an opposition outfit or just gauge the mood of voters in Bihar.

Twitter Post Take a look at Kishor's Monday morning tweet

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!



As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance



शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Parting shot Kishor declined Congress's 'generous offer'

In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Congress had asked Kishor to join its new Empowered Action Group 2024. Though Kishor said the offer was "generous," he declined it last week. Taking a parting shot at Congress, Kishor had tweeted, "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Reasons Kishor wanted 'free hand' in election management

Kishor had reportedly sought a free hand in election management. But Congress wasn't ready to give him sweeping powers, IANS reported quoting sources. Though Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had complete faith in him, Rahul Gandhi was not too keen to give him complete power, the report said. Digvijaya Singh and AK Antony had also reportedly expressed their concerns about Kishor joining Congress.

Reasons Why talks between Kishor and Congress collapsed

Meanwhile, Congress also saw the recent pact signed by Kishor's company I-PAC with its rival Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the upcoming Telangana elections as a conflict of interest. Kishor's previous engagements with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and JD(U) in Bihar were also a bone of contention. Reportedly, Kishor had also suggested Priyanka should lead the Congress, which wasn't in agreement with many.

Instrumental Kishor played crucial role in many elections

Notably, Kishor had been instrumental in bringing the BJP and Narendra Modi to power in the 2014 general elections. He had also played a big role in Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's re-election in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Later, Kishor had also worked with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, helping her secure a comfortable win in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Goa polls Kishor mired in a new controversy?

After Kishor declined Congress's offer to join the party, former chief of TMC's Goa unit, Kiran Kandolkar, recently accused Kishor and I-PAC of blackmailing the Congress leadership in the coastal state. He accused Kishor of causing a vote split that benefited the BJP in the 2022 Goa polls. Kandolkar alleged Kishor's main aim in Goa was to ensure a reduction in Congress's vote share.