In what can appropriately be termed a "midnight coup," 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya jumped ship to Trinamool Congress Wednesday midnight. Led by former Chief Minister of the state Mukul Sangma, the MLAs also reportedly submitted a letter to state Assembly Speaker, informing their change of status. The move means that now TMC is the principal opposition party in the state.

The development comes a day after Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined TMC in Delhi in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The switching spree launched by TMC is being considered a part of the party's new national ambition. Apart from Meghalaya, the party has also been trying to make inroads into Tripura and other northeastern states.

TMC is reportedly planning even further expansion in Northeast

In the Northeast, TMC's expansion has mostly been at the cost of Congress. Congress has already lost Sushmita Dev--a senior leader from Assam--who had joined TMC in August. Similar talks are also ongoing with a few other Congress leaders in Assam, NewsBytes has learned. Some discussions are also ongoing between TMC and a newly formed regional party in Assam, sources told NewsBytes.