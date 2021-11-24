BJP MP Gautam Gambhir alleges death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Gautam Gambhir has alleged that he received the death threat via email on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has alleged that he and his family received a death threat from "ISIS Kashmir." ISIS refers to the Sunni Islamist group, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The cricketer-turned-politician approached the Delhi Police on Tuesday night and filed a complaint. Gambhir, who represents East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, allegedly received the threat via email on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

Gambhir has been vocal about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. He had recently demanded that there should not be any relationship with Pakistan until the issue is resolved. Last week, he was in the news for criticizing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the latter called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "elder brother." In 2019, too, Gambhir had allegedly received threats from abroad.

What did the threat say?

Gambhir allegedly received the threatening email at 9:32 pm on Tuesday. "We are going to kill you and your family," the email reportedly read. The complaint has been marked to Delhi Police's Special Cyber Cell to trace the email's source.

Probe ongoing, say police

Deputy Commissioner of Police Central (Delhi) Shweta Chauhan said the police have swung into action after Gambhir's complaint and initiated a probe in the matter. The police are verifying the email address used to send the threat. Further action would be taken only after investigation, Chauhan said. Meanwhile, security has been tightened outside Gambhir's Rajendra Nagar residence.

Gambhir recently slammed Sidhu for calling Imran Khan 'big brother'

On Saturday, Gambhir had tweeted, "Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless." The tweet was directed at Sidhu and the "terrorist state head" is understood to be Khan. Gambhir had also slammed Sidhu for not speaking about the killings of 40 civilians and soldiers in Kashmir in the last one month.