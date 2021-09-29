Delhi: Security tightened after intelligence input regarding jailbreak plan

Security has been tightened in jails across Delhi after an intelligence input was received that five inmates were planning to flee from custody, sources said on Tuesday. Jail officials and police have also been asked to remain alert to avoid any kind of gang war in Delhi following the murder of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi in a dramatic shootout last week, they said.

Alert

However, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel refused to comment on this. The alert was sounded after some "threat messages" appeared on social media accounts allegedly being handled by associates of gangster Gogi, the sources said. The messages posted allegedly by the associates of Gogi hinted at taking revenge from their rivals.

Information

According to sources, the five criminals, suspected to be gangsters, were planning to escape from custody with the help of their associates. Following the input, the surveillance of the five prisoners has been increased, they said.

Security

Officials have been directed to stay alert on the movement of the inmates in case they need to be produced for court hearings, taken to hospital, or out of their wards, the sources added. After the shootout in a Rohini courtroom, the prison officials on Saturday had said that the security was beefed up in jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members were lodged.

Incident

Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside the crowded courtroom on Friday, with police in retaliatory fire killing the assailants, who are suspected to be from the slain gangster's rival Tillu gang. The Delhi Prisons Department had issued an order in which it was mentioned that members of rival gangs should be identified.

Order

The order had stated that members of the gangs would be escorted with precaution to any place outside the jail premises, including courts and hospitals. The cells of the rival gang members would not be opened at the same time if they were lodged in the same jail, the order had said.

Other details

The order had said that all superintendents should maintain a maximum presence in prisons and inspect jails at odd hours. Security has been raised and officials are keeping a tight vigil on jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members have been lodged, a senior jail official had said on Saturday. The Gogi and Tillu gangs have reportedly been at war for years.