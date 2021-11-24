Union Cabinet to approve Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 today

The Union Cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday at the prime minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

The Union Cabinet will reportedly clear The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on Wednesday to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement last week. Notably, Union Cabinet is expected to meet on Wednesday at the prime minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. The Centre has already listed the bill to repeal three contentious farm laws during Parliament's Winter Session.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The bill to repeal the farm laws comes after over a year of protests by farmers. The bill will pave the way to repeal the farm laws in Parliament. Last week, PM Modi had announced that the laws will be repealed. However, the farmers had clarified that the protests will continue until the laws are not repealed through parliamentary procedure.

Details

Centre to bring 1 'comprehensive' repeal bill

The Centre is likely to bring one "comprehensive" bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, India Today reported quoting sources. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was reportedly finalized by the Union Agriculture Ministry after consultations with the PM's office (PMO). Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will reportedly table the bill in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.

Information

Which laws will be repealed?

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 aims to repeal three farm laws: the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Process

How can the government withdraw laws?

Laws can be repealed in two ways: through an ordinance or legislation. The government has to move a bill in Parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws. All three farm laws can be repealed through a single legislation, which has to be passed by both Houses of Parliament before receiving Presidential assent. Usually, bills titled Repealing and Amendment are introduced for this purpose.

Announcement

Modi announced laws' repeal last week

In a surprising move, PM Modi on Friday announced that the government will withdraw the farm laws. Modi had also personally apologized to the citizens, acknowledging that there was a "deficiency" in their attempts to convince farmers. However, the Opposition alleged that the decision was taken in view of upcoming Assembly elections, particularly in the agricultural states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers' protest

Why farmers are protesting?

Farmers have been protesting against the three laws since before they were even cleared in September 2020. By November 2020, vexed farmers started camping at Delhi's borders, where they remain still. Demanding a complete rollback, the protesters say the laws will take away minimum support prices and corporatize agriculture. The government had since failed to reach a negotiation with farmer leaders.