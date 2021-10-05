UP: Video shows farmers being run over by SUV

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:55 pm

Viral video shows protesting farmers being run over by an SUV in UP town.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a black SUV apparently running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Nine people, including four farmers, were killed in that incident on Sunday. Protesters have alleged that Ashish Mishra - the son of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra - was involved. They, however, deny that charge. An investigation is underway.

Video

Car rammed the protesters as they were marching

In the video clip, the SUV was seen ramming protesters from behind as they were carrying out a march and shouting slogans. Another vehicle, with sirens blaring, was seen tailing that car. The video is yet to be verified by the police and it is unclear from the clip as to who was in the driving seat.

Incident

Nine people died in Sunday's violence

The incident took place when a group of protesting farmers in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri tried to block Ajay Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting. The protesters were reportedly upset over a "provocative" speech by Mishra. Visuals from the area on Sunday showed several vehicles set on fire.

Allegations

Murder case filed; Mishra denies son's involvement

A case of murder has been filed against Ashish Mishra, though the Minister has denied his son's involvement. "My son was not present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. Had my son been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," he said. "My son was present at the venue of the (Deputy Chief Minister's) event."

Aftermath

UP government announces compensation; probe ordered

The government of Uttar Pradesh has promised to pay a compensation of Rs. 45 lakh to the families of those who died. The injured will get a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh. A retired judge will investigate the matter, the state government has said. Opposition leaders have been barred from entering Lakhimpur while some of them were detained in their attempts to do so.

Reactions

Opposition leaders lash out at the government

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained, tweeted a video questioning why the accused have not been arrested yet. "Have you seen this video, Modi ji," she asked, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Lucknow. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Varun Gandhi also tweeted the clip, saying it "will shake anyone's soul." He urged the police to arrest the accused.