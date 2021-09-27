#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav: Swachh Bharat-2.0 to AMRUT- 2.0, Centre starts week-long celebrations

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 03:10 pm

The highlight of the week would be the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT-2.0 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1.

To commemorate 75 years of independence, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday kicked off a series of week-long events and special programs as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." Starting Monday, MoHUA will be organizing multiple high-voltage events that include the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT-2.0, Swachhata App 2.0, and 'Swachh Survekshan-2022,' etc. Here are more details.

Details

Swachhata App 2.0 will be launched on Monday

On Monday, to mark the seven years of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Ministry is organizing "Swachhata Se Sampannata," where "Swachhata App 2.0" and "Swachh Survekshan 2022" will be launched. Another event—Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Diwas—will also be observed on Monday that aims to segregate waste in urban colonies. The Ministry will felicitate best-performing resident welfare associations, slum development authorities as a part of this.

Events

PM to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT-2.0

The Ministry will celebrate "Sarvjanik Sauchalaya Safai Jan Bhagidari Amrit Utsav" on Tuesday and Wednesday. Under this campaign, the Ministry will take feedback from citizens about the cleanliness of the community and public toilets. The highlight of the week would be the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT-2.0 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, the Ministry said.

Information

What is the AMRUT program?

AMRUT or Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation is a national water mission launched on June 25, 2015. All cities having a population above 1,00,000 are covered under the mission. It covers 60% of the urban population in 500 cities, the Ministry said.

Cleanliness

Ministry also planning to disburse loan to Safaimitras

With the aim of sensitizing citizens about cleanliness, the Ministry will organize "Safaimitra Samman Amrit Samaroh" on the last two days of the campaign week. Under this event, it will hold virtual interactions with Safaimitras and disburse loans to them. The Ministry will also felicitate waste processing entrepreneurs and will organize waste-to-art exhibitions during this last day of the campaign.

Background

What is Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav?

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. According to the government, the Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India's sociocultural, political, and economic identity. It started on March 12, 2021, and will end on August 15, 2023.