Delhi: Ruckus erupts inside Mandoli jail; 23 inmates injured

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 12:40 pm

A ruckus erupted inside Delhi's Mandoli jail on Monday evening after 51 inmates deliberately injured themselves. Jail authorities said that at least 23 inmates had sustained minor injuries while one inmate was sent to GTB Hospital. The incident reportedly happened after two inmates were stopped from going outside their ward "due to security reasons." Here are more details.

Details

Why did the ruckus erupt?

A jail official said jail staff barred two inmates, Danish (30) and Anish (35), from coming out of their ward at around 5:30 pm because of "several gang rivalries." However, they got agitated, went back inside where they first injured themselves, and later asked others to injure themselves as well. Following this, other inmates went on a rampage, the official claimed.

Information

Inmates banged their heads on walls and stabbed themselves: Official

The official further said that when the jail officials went inside to stop them, the inmates "did not stop and were injuring themselves by hitting their heads on the wall and stabbing themselves with sharp-edged weapons."

Jail

Jail staff used 'mild force' to stop the rampage

After the ruckus broke out, the jail administration raised an alarm and tried to stop the rampage. The jail staff reportedly had to use "mild force" to bring the situation under control. "Injured were immediately taken to a jail dispensary and medical assistance was provided to them," the official said. The whole incident was reportedly recorded on the jail's CCTV.

Quote

'Most of them had minor injuries, first aid treatment provided'

Informing about the incident, DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said, "Twenty-three inmates have minor injuries, and first aid treatment was provided to them in the jail dispensary. Most of them had minor injuries while one inmate was sent to GTB Hospital."

Context

Who are Danish and Anish?

According to the Mandoli jail official, Danish is a close associate of jailed gangster Chhenu Pehalwan. Danish has six snatching, one attempt to murder, three robbery, and two Arms Act cases against him. Another inmate Anish, too, is a dreaded criminal. "Anish has seven snatchings, four robberies, and one attempt to murder case against him," the official added.