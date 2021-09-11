East Delhi Premier League to be held in November: Gambhir

BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday announced to host a T20 cricket tournament on the lines of the Indian Premier League in east Delhi. He made the announcement during the inauguration of the newly redeveloped archery-cum-cricket stadium at DDA Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi. The stadium was inaugurated virtually by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Details

Teams from 10 constituencies will participate in the tournament

Gambhir said that East Delhi Premier League will be held in the second week of November this year in which teams from 10 constituencies in east Delhi will participate, adding that the matches will be played at the Yamuna Sports Complex. "The ground will host both cricket and archery day and night," he said.

Information

Teams from following constituencies will be selected after the trials

According to The Indian Express, the tournament will have three selectors, who have played cricket at the international level. Moreover, the teams from 10 constituencies--Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar would be selected after the trials.

Background

The entire project cost around Rs. 9.25cr

According to DDA officials, the cricket ground in the complex has been upgraded to Ranji Trophy standards with facilities, including two dressing rooms, high mast lights for night cricket, six pitches, practice pitches, digital scoreboard display, and canopy. The entire project cost around Rs. 9.25 crore. Gambhir said players from the age group of 17 to 36 years will play in the tournament.

Auction

Auctions for teams to be held soon: Gambhir

Gambhir said that the auctions for the team will be held soon. "Every team will be auctioned with a fixed base price. Money received from sponsors will be used to provide facilities to the players in the team. The purpose of the tournament is to give people from the region an opportunity to play cricket," he added.

Further details

Master Plan Delhi 2041 to be approved by December: Official

Meanwhile, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the project and said many facilities at DDA sports complexes have been upgraded in the last two years, including relaying of tennis, basketball, and outdoor badminton courts. The Vice-Chairman of DDA, Anurag Jain said that Master Plan Delhi 2041 is expected to be approved by December 2021.

Quote

Transit Oriented Development policy has been approved by DDA: Jain

"This will be the first time that the Master Plan of Delhi will be approved in time. Besides, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy was approved by DDA, and redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station will be the first project under the policy," Jain said.