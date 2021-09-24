Nimaben Acharya will become Gujarat Assembly's first woman Speaker

Senior BJP MLA Nimaben Acharya is all set to become the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly

Senior BJP MLA Nimaben Acharya is all set to become the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly as the opposition Congress has supported her nomination for the post. She is likely to be elected unopposed to the post when the Assembly meets for two days on September 27 and September 28 for the monsoon session.

Information

Former speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigned to join the state Cabinet

The speaker's post fell vacant after Rajendra Trivedi resigned on September 16 and joined the new state Cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Trivedi is now Revenue as well as Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the BJP government.

Nominations

BJP nominated Jetha Bharwad for post of Deputy Speaker

On Friday, Trivedi and BJP's chief whip Pankaj Desai presented the nomination papers of Acharya for the post of Speaker and that of Jetha Bharwad for the post of Deputy Speaker. "The Assembly secretary has checked and accepted the nomination papers of both Nimaben Acharya and Jetha Bharwad. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani has also supported Nimaben's nomination for the post," Trivedi told reporters.

Congress has fielded its candidate for post of Deputy Speaker

Although Congress has agreed to support Acharya's nomination, the party has decided to field their own candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker citing the "past tradition" of the Assembly. "As per the tradition, the post of Deputy Speaker was always given to the opposition. When Congress was in power, we followed it and gave this post to the opposition," Dhanani told reporters.

Congress

BJP never respected the tradition during its regime: Dhanani

"However, the BJP never respected this tradition ever since it came to power in Gujarat," Dhanani said. "While we support Acharya for the post of Speaker, we have decided to field our senior MLA Anil Joshiara, who is a tribal and a qualified doctor, for the post of Deputy Speaker," the Congress leader added.

Information

Numbers are not in favor of Congress

Now, an election for the post of Deputy Speaker is imminent when the House meets on September 27. However, the numbers are not in favor of Congress. In the 182-member Assembly, Congress's strength is just 65, while the BJP enjoys a majority with 112 MLAs.