Orient Cables files draft papers with SEBI for ₹700cr IPO

Orient Cables Ltd has filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to raise ₹700 crore through this public offer. The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoters, as stated in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Offer structure IPO comprises fresh issue, OFS The proposed IPO will include a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹320 crore and an OFS by promoters worth ₹380 crore. This brings the total offer size to ₹700 crore. The funds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure, including purchasing machinery and equipment, as well as civil works at the company's manufacturing facilities.

Fund allocation Funds will also be used for debt repayment Along with capital expenditure, the funds from the fresh issue will also be used for debt repayment or partial prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. A portion of the funds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹64 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue if undertaken.

Business profile Specializing in networking cables, passive networking equipment Orient Cables is a manufacturing company that specializes in networking cables and passive networking equipment. It caters to high-growth industries like broadband, telecom, data centers, renewable energy, and smart building automation. The company offers a wide range of products under categories such as networking cables and solutions, specialty power, optical fiber cable, and solutions, among other allied products.