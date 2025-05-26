What's the story

Online investment platform, Groww, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The company hopes to raise between $700 million and $1 billion with this move.

The IPO papers have been filed confidentially under Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Groww's registered corporate entity.