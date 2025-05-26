Your PF transfer can't be denied over overlapping service periods
What's the story
Overlapping service periods cannot be used as a ground to deny transfer claims, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified in a circular.
The agency said that overlaps in service periods may happen due to genuine reasons and should not be viewed as a disqualifying factor for any transfers.
An overlapping service period refers to a case when an employee is shown to be working for two different companies at the same time.
Reason
Understanding overlapping service periods
An overlapping service period can happen for several reasons, including mistakes or when the exit date from one company is the same as the joining date at another. The EPFO has now issued guidelines for processing transfer claims in such cases.
Guidelines
New guidelines for processing transfer claims
The EPFO has clarified that transfer claim requests will be processed even in cases of overlapping services.
However, claims will only be processed after the necessary clarification is obtained, and only in cases where there is a genuine need to clarify the overlap of services.
This move will simplify the transfer process and prevent workers from being locked out of their savings.
Reforms
EPFO's digital reforms
The EPFO has also introduced reforms like the digitization of withdrawal and settlement of claims, and doing away with employees having to submit cheque leaves and bank-attested updated passbooks.
Workers are no longer required to submit clearances from their HR department for withdrawals and settlement of claims.
These changes are aimed at making the process more efficient and user-friendly for members.