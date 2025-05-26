What's the story

Overlapping service periods cannot be used as a ground to deny transfer claims, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified in a circular.

The agency said that overlaps in service periods may happen due to genuine reasons and should not be viewed as a disqualifying factor for any transfers.

An overlapping service period refers to a case when an employee is shown to be working for two different companies at the same time.