What's the story

Elon Musk's electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, is said to be looking for land in Satara, Maharashtra.

The search is being conducted to set up a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) assembly unit for its EVs, Business Standard reports.

The EV maker has previously held talks with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and other Indian firms for a possible joint venture for the CKD unit.