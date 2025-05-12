What's the story

Italian automaker Automobili Mignatta has unveiled its first-ever model, the Rina.

The one-of-a-kind vehicle is a hand-crafted roadster that takes inspiration from the 1960s. It comes with a V8 engine and manual transmission, with no touchscreens whatsoever in the mix.

The company intends to manufacture just 30 units of this exclusive car every year.