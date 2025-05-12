This hand-built Italian roadster is a tribute to the 1960s
What's the story
Italian automaker Automobili Mignatta has unveiled its first-ever model, the Rina.
The one-of-a-kind vehicle is a hand-crafted roadster that takes inspiration from the 1960s. It comes with a V8 engine and manual transmission, with no touchscreens whatsoever in the mix.
The company intends to manufacture just 30 units of this exclusive car every year.
Design
It has a Kevlar-reinforced body
The Rina is touted as an "instant icon, born to be driven, not admired from afar."
It is meant for those who crave pure emotion, with a naturally-aspirated 5-liter V8 engine, six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and zero screens.
Named after founder Jose Mignatta's grandmother Caterina, the car has been constructed on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis reinforced with Kevlar.
Specs
Seats are made from carbon fiber
The tub of Rina weighs just 71kg. Its seats are made from carbon fiber and soft leather.
The console has a gated shifter for the six-speed manual transmission, with dials and switches for climate control and other functions placed above it.
Despite being modern, Mignatta stresses that there are "zero screens" in this car, which includes analog gages like a speedometer going up to 320km/h.
Performance
Italtecnica Engineering tuned the car's V8 engine
Though the supplier of the all-aluminum and naturally-aspirated V8 engine hasn't been revealed, it is believed to be a Ford Coyote.
The engine has been tuned by Italtecnica Engineering, with power figures still under wraps.
The Rina also gets hydraulic rack-and-pinion steering, a limited-slip rear differential, six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brakes (optional ceramic stoppers), and 19-inch/20-inch forged rims with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The design of the Rina draws inspiration from the best of 1960s Italian motoring, boasting a long nose and short rear overhang.
Each car will be unique, thanks to its hand-built nature and the extensive customization options offered to owners.
Prices for the vehicle will start at around $290,000 (roughly ₹2.45 crore). It likely won't be road-legal in the US.