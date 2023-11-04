Production plans for future Stellantis vehicles leaked from UAW agreement

By Pradnesh Naik 01:09 pm Nov 04, 202301:09 pm

The Wrangler is the most iconic moniker for Jeep across the globe (Photo credit: Jeep)

Stellantis, the company behind Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and many other marques, has reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a new labor contract. While the agreement still needs approval from several core members of the union, production timelines for several popular SUVs and future electrification plans of the carmaker under the deal have been leaked. However, the company is yet to comment on or confirm the same officially.

Jeep Wrangler to go all-electric in 2028

The current Jeep Wrangler generation with internal combustion engines (ICEs) will reportedly last until 2028. The tentative UAW agreement shows the next-generation Wrangler (codenamed J70) will enter production in 2028. It will have two electric powertrains: a battery electric system and a combustion engine range-extender. This confirms earlier reports of an all-electric Wrangler. Also, an upgraded Wrangler 4xe hybrid model is expected to arrive in 2025.

Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to receive upgrades

The current Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will also continue until 2028. However, a mid-cycle refresh is planned for both SUVs in 2025, with an electric version featuring a range-extending engine expected to debut sometime that year. A fully electric Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer is listed to arrive in 2027. Apart from these details, there is no mention of the next-generation model or any plans beyond 2028 for the rugged vehicles in the agreement.

New-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango

The existing two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee variant will run until 2027, while three-row production will extend into 2028. A mid-cycle refresh for the full-size rugged car is scheduled for 2024, with a next-generation model anticipated to arrive in 2027. It will be offered in both EV and ICE avatars. Meanwhile, the Dodge Durango will continue with its current generation until 2025. A new-generation version of the performance-focused SUV, offering both combustion and battery-electric powertrains, is planned for 2026.

Reopening of former Jeep facility on cards

The tentative UAW agreement also mentions the reopening of a former Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois. An unnamed mid-size truck will reportedly be built at this facility, likely a smaller Ram truck. However, officials from Ram have not commented on this report yet. These developments indicate Stellantis's commitment to electrification, with plans for electric and hybrid powertrains across its popular SUV lineup in the coming years.