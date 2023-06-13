Auto

2024 Honda CR-V goes official: Check best features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

2024 Honda CR-V is available in 6 variants (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its 2024 CR-V model for the global markets. It is offered in six trims: LX, EX, EX-L, Sport, Sport-L, and Sport Touring. The SUV has an eye-catching design, a premium and tech-forward cabin, and is offered with a choice of two powertrains. So, what are the top features of the vehicle? Let us take a look.

The car offers a massive grille and L-shaped taillights

The 2024 Honda CR-V sports a sculpted hood, an imposing hexagonal gloss black grille, black/silver-colored accents, a wide bumper, and stylish gloss black wheels. The sleek, dual-low-beam LED headlamps with auto on/off functionality and the vertically-positioned L-shaped LED taillights, lend the car a modern feel. Gloss black roof rails, twin chromed exhaust tips, and a tailgate spoiler, accentuate the four-wheeler's sporty appearance.

Powered leather seats are available inside

The 2024 Honda CR-V gets a minimalist blacked-out cabin with a three-spoke steering wheel, powered leather seats, a center console with a storage facility and an armrest, and a one-touch sunroof. The SUV has illuminated door sill trims and easy-to-clean floor mats specially designed to trap dirt. A premium Bose sound system with surround-sound technology is also available.

What about technology and safety facilities?

The new Honda CR-V comes with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an intuitive digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, and adaptive cruise control. Blindspot monitoring, cross-traffic monitoring, parking sensors, traction control, a rear-view camera, and Low-Speed Braking Control are offered. The Honda Sensing ADAS suite, comprising Collision Mitigation Braking System, is also available.

Two powertrain choices are available

The 2024 Honda CR-V runs on a 1.5-liter, DOHC, 16-valve engine that makes 190hp/242.6Nm and is linked to a CVT gearbox. A 2.0-liter, DOHC, 16-valve mill mated to two electric motors is also available. The setup puts out 204hp/335Nm. Honda's Real-Time All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Control delivers improved cornering traction performance and ensures a smooth and comfortable ride.

How much does it cost?

In the US, the 2024 Honda CR-V starts at $29,500 (around Rs. 24.3 lakh) and goes up to $39,500 (roughly Rs. 32.5 lakh). The SUV's deliveries will commence in the country from June 14 onward.

