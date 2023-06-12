Auto

How Mahindra's BE.05 electric SUV will look from inside

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 12, 2023 | 07:13 pm 2 min read

Mahindra BE.05 will get a regular circular steering wheel (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra will introduce the production-specific version of the BE.05 SUV in India in October 2025. Now, the company has shared a picture of the car's interiors, revealing elements like a three-spoke steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The e-SUV will have a futuristic design and shall be backed by an electric powertrain, which will deliver a range of about 450km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

The BE.05 will be the first model in Mahindra's 'Born Electric' range to go official in India. It will be underpinned by the brand's futuristic INGLO EV skateboard architecture. The four-wheeler's head-turning appearance, long list of tech-based facilities, and decent performance should endear it to buyers. Its debut will certainly raise the competition in the EV market.

The car will get C-shaped DRLs and alloy wheels

The Mahindra BE.05 will flaunt a lengthy bonnet, a closed grille, sleek headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs. It will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, flush-fitted door handles, and alloy rims shod in all-terrain tires. Connected-type LED taillights will grace the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car should be 4,370mm long and 1,900mm wide. It will have a wheelbase of 2,775mm.

A 435-450km range is expected

The production-specific Mahindra BE.05 will pack an electric motor linked to a 60-80kWh battery pack and a rear/all-wheel-drive system. The setup will deliver a range of 435-450km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

The SUV will get concealed AC vents and floating-style armrest

The production-oriented Mahindra BE.05 will have a round steering wheel, a height-adjustable front passenger seat, a wrap-around effect for the driver's seat, and a floating-style armrest with a switch for the power windows. Concealed AC vents and a single large digital display behind the steering wheel will also be available. Multiple airbags and ADAS functions will ensure the passengers' safety.

What about its pricing and availability?

The Mahindra BE.05 will be up for grabs in the Indian market by October 2025. The stylish electric SUV is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

